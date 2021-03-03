Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2-17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

