Cormark Reiterates NA Rating for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$83.00. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.08.

TSE:TD opened at C$78.38 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$79.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,237.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

