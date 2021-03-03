Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $36.30. 6,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21.

CRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Cortexyme news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,000 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

