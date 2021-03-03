CPT Global Limited (CGO.AX) (ASX:CGO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

CPT Global Limited (CGO.AX) (ASX:CGO) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from CPT Global Limited (CGO.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About CPT Global Limited (CGO.AX)

CPT Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) consultancy services for federal and state government, banking and finance, insurance, telecommunications, and retail and manufacturing sectors in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. The company offers digital consulting, capacity planning, cost reduction, mainframe and midrange performance, project and program management, technical support, and management IT services, as well as management, functional, and automation testing services.

