Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CTRN opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.44 million, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $107,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at $395,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254,150 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,725,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.