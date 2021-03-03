Cred (LBA) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Cred has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $571,162.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00789336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00027997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00030364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

