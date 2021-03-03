Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.38

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 185574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

