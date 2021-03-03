Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of CRARY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,028. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.