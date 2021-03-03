Credit Suisse Group Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $55.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,589. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

