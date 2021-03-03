Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.50 ($128.82).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €117.15 ($137.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €111.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.20. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

