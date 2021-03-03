Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 2,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,219. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

