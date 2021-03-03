Critical Review: Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Genocea Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 119.96 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -4.93 Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -1.38

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,962.52% -101.31% -68.78% Genocea Biosciences N/A -237.31% -62.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gritstone Oncology and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 1 0 2 0 2.33 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.25%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 130.68%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Gritstone Oncology.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Gritstone Oncology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of common solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and other mutation-positive tumors. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

