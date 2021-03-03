Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6,271.24

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,271.24 ($81.93) and traded as high as GBX 6,310 ($82.44). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,304 ($82.36), with a volume of 233,336 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,195 ($67.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The company has a market cap of £8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,420.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,272.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

