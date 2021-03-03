Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Cronos Group stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

