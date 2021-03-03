CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $206.61 and last traded at $210.62. Approximately 4,138,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,654,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.10.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.78 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039,161 shares of company stock worth $205,772,348 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CrowdStrike by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,545,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

