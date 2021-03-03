Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.71. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $265.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.67.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.