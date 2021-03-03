CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CURI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,691,257. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

