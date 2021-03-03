cVault.finance Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $4,506.73 or 0.08830693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $45.07 million and $1.24 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.00484215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00073897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00079551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.58 or 0.00489041 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.