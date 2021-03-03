CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.11. 770,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,283,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

The firm has a market cap of $334.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

