DA Davidson Comments on Boise Cascade’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

