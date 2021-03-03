DA Davidson Increases TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $46.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.