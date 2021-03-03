DA Davidson Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $92.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

