DA Davidson Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $275.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.19% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

