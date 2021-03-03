DA Davidson Weighs in on WW International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of WW opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $9,382,884.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,917,184.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in WW International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

