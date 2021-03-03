Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the January 28th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DADA traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. 50,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,268 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,150 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $25,058,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $27,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.