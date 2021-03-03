Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,586. The company has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.96. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.