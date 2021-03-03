DAO Maker Hits Market Cap of $63.29 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $63.29 million and $4.96 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00007580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.26 or 0.00479805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00078444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.20 or 0.00497363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054215 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.