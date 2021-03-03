Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.69.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -144.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $140.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,829,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

