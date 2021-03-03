Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,768 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,047,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $141.65. The company had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -144.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $140.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

