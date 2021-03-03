DATA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $414,516.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $414,516.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00060147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00783565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00062583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

