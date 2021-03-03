Databroker One Day Volume Tops $2,628.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $2,628.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00059638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.13 or 0.00779040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00027865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00045086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.