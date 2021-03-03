Davidson Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 461,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $99,055,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.90. 57,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,617. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

