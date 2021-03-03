Davidson Trust Co. Has $754,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.55. The stock had a trading volume of 48,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,114. The company has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average is $169.90. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

