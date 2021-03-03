Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 17,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 90,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.54. 93,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,335. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.