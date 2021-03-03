Davidson Trust Co. Sells 202 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.50. 50,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

