Davidson Trust Co. Sells 510 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $44,054,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,965. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

