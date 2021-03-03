DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One DEAPcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $970,247.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.46 or 0.00477832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00078300 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00083372 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.29 or 0.00491293 BTC.

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

