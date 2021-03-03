Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $343.00 to $403.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $354.71 and last traded at $354.31, with a volume of 149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $349.12.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

