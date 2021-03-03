DermTech (DMTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect DermTech to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DMTK opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. DermTech has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

