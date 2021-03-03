Desjardins Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to $19.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Desjardins from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CADNF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of CADNF opened at $13.41 on Monday. Cascades has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

