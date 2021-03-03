Desjardins Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to $16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CROMF. CIBC lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CROMF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.