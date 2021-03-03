Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

XM stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

