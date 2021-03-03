Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $426.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $426.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

NYSE:PANW opened at $354.66 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total value of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,195 shares of company stock worth $41,611,355. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

