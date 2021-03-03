Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 440

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 323 ($4.22).

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 362.60 ($4.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 334.54. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

