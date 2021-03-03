Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR: DBAN) recently:

2/15/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €45.40 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €45.40 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €41.30 ($48.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.80 ($51.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Beteiligungs was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DBAN traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €35.65 ($41.94). 8,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.57. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 12-month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 12-month high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.