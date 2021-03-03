DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.