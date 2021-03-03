DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 8th

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 8th. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS DHHCU opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

