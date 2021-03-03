Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

