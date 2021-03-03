Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Up 166.8% in February

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 623,300 shares, a growth of 166.8% from the January 28th total of 233,600 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on DMS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE DMS traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 114,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,451. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

