Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DMS. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:DMS opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Digital Media Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

